Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Two Harbors Investment last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -374.99%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $38,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $594,605 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4,159.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 992,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 969,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

