TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:TXO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. Analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at $19,478,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TXO Partners news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TXO Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

