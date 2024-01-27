u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.75 and last traded at $102.00. 413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.75.

u-blox Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

