United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Airlines traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.03. Approximately 3,011,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,573,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Get United Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.