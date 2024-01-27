United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Shares Down 5.2%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
United Lithium Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About United Lithium
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Lithium
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.