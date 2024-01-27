United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $14.89 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

