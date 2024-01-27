United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $576.90, but opened at $608.85. United Rentals shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 414,821 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 69,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 525.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $537.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.85.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

