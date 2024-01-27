Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Technical Institute traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 367256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $517.60 million, a PE ratio of 138.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

