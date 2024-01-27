US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Up 97.3% in January

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the December 31st total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 29,471 shares in the last quarter.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,217. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

