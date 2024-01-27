Valeo Pharma (VPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Valeo Pharma to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Valeo Pharma Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of VPH opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. Valeo Pharma has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$34.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.62.

About Valeo Pharma

Featured Articles

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, an LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, an LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, Idiopathic Parkinson's Disease (PD) as an add-on for patients on stable dose of Levodopa alone or in combination with other drugs; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

