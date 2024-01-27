VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAP. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 210,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Natural Resources ETF alerts:

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $125.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.