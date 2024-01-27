Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Cap Hits $109.97 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $109.97 million and $112.42 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02304958 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $110,774,805.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

