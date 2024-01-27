Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Veris Residential by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 40,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Shares of VRE stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.61%.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

