Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

