Vernon Casey Baker Acquires 6,915 Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vernon Casey Baker purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,064.00.
Vernon Casey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 17th, Vernon Casey Baker bought 7,404 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,328.12.
Jaguar Mining Price Performance
JAG opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$2.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
