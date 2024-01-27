Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Trading Up 6.2 %

Vertex Energy stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

In other news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.