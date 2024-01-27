Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $385.61.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $430.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $283.60 and a 1 year high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.