Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $379.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $332.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $430.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

