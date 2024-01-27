Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 86.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VABK opened at $34.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.43. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.