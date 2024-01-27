Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.18. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 582,691 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,158,000 after purchasing an additional 588,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 809,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

