Visa (NYSE:V) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Trading Down 1.7 %

Visa stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

