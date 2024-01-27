Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VST opened at $40.78 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.