Voya Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd.

Voya Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $8.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

VOYA opened at $72.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

