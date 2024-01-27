W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 486754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,065,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,511,000 after buying an additional 529,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,946,000 after purchasing an additional 302,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,639,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,039,000 after purchasing an additional 699,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.