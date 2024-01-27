WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Short Interest Down 81.8% in January

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WANG & LEE GROUP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WANG & LEE GROUP stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of WANG & LEE GROUP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of WANG & LEE GROUP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 327,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. WANG & LEE GROUP has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.