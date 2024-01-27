Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Warehouses De Pauw SA (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.
Warehouses De Pauw Trading Down 12.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (storage spaces and offices). WDP has more than 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over approximately 300 sites at logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
