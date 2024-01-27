Wedbush Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $615.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $482.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.