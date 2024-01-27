Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

