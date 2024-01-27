Wedbush Weighs in on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.