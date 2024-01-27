Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.