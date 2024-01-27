WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $38.56.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 24.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

