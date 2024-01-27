Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 93,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 206,376 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

