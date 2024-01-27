Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of WES stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $30.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $912,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

