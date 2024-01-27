Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Up 27.5% in January

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,061,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 122,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 387,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,538 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.80. 26,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,656. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNEB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Western New England Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

