Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) & Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Head to Head Survey

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Westrock Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 14.76% 23.35% 8.73% Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 3 16 0 2.84 Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and Westrock Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus price target of $289.24, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. Westrock Coffee has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Westrock Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $10.18 billion 4.48 -$71.00 million $8.45 29.53 Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.06 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -13.58

Westrock Coffee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Westrock Coffee on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook's California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Westrock Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

