Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for 1.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

WHLRD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

