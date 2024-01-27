Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.69. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,703 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFCF

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.