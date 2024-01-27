Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.52

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and traded as high as $13.69. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4,703 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFCF

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Where Food Comes From worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.