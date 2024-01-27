Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Short Interest Up 67.5% in January

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTBCF opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

