White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

White Gold Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of WHGOF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. White Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.35.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

