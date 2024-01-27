William Blair Comments on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $37.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $36.50. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $33.63 per share.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $391.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.72. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

