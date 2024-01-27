William Blair Weighs in on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.77 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.89.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $276.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

