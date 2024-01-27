William Blair Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Stride

Stride Stock Up 1.4 %

Stride stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $69.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stride

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,909.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 over the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.