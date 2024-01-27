Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.15

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.15 ($4.04) and traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.19). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.17), with a volume of 15,826 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 418 ($5.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.
