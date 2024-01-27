WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 681,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 936,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,858. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 5,719.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 296,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

