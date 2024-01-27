Windsor Advisory Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 336.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.8% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $628.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

