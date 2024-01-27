Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 308,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

