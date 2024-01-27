WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Up 971.2% in January

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 971.2% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WISeKey International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 23,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WISeKey International by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WISeKey International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in WISeKey International by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of WISeKey International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

