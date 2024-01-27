WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, an increase of 433.2% from the December 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

WONDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, and Coinberry. The company provides SmartPay, a digital asset payment processing platform. It also offers digital asset trading ecosystems comprising a range of products and services, including advanced traders, institutions and corporate clients, and retail clients, as well as staking and corporate crypto services.

