WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, an increase of 433.2% from the December 31st total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
WONDF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.26.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
