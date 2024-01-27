Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WOR

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.